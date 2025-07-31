Brighton business owner and award-winning influencer featured on Channel 4.0’s The Intern

Brighton entrepreneur and social media expert Dominique Lennon has taken centre stage on Channel 4.0’s hit digital series The Intern, where 20 ambitious contestants compete head-to-head for a coveted paid internship. The appearance marks another milestone in a landmark year for Dominique, who also founded the successful social media company Social Saviour and was recently crowned the UK Top Influencer 2025 in the Social Media category

Dominique’s expertise and authentic approach to online growth have earned her a loyal following and recognition across the industry. Her recent feature in a leading magazine, where she shared exclusive influencer insider tips, solidified her reputation as a go-to voice in the ever-evolving world of social media.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Dominique has now been featured on national television, appearing on Channel 4.0’s brand-new show The Intern. The show brings together 20 contestants who go head-to-head in a series of challenges, all battling it out for the chance to win a prestigious paid internship. The series also features appearances from popular personalities including Harry Pinero, Angry Finge, Darkest Man, and Nella Rose, making it a must-watch for audiences across the country.

“ I honestly had so much fun, I am used to filming content behind the scenes rather then being in the spotlight” Dominique said. “Being surrounded by such talented contestants and high-profile mentors really pushed me to give my absolute best every step of the way.”

Dominique continues to inspire others through her work at Social Saviour, where she helps businesses harness the power of social media to grow their brands. With her award, media features, and television debut, she is proof that ambition and passion can take you to new heights.

For aspiring entrepreneurs and influencers, Dominique’s story is a reminder that success is built on consistency, creativity, and the courage to take chances.