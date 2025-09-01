Brighton business owner becomes 2,000th franchisee member of the BFA (British Franchise Association) marking a milestone for UK franchising

A Brighton business owner has become the 2000th franchisee member of the BFA (British Franchise Association).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaynor Gallant who recently purchased the Brighton-based children’s theatre school, Theatretrain, says she’s ‘excited’ to be the 2000th member and is looking forward to learning a lot through her membership. Theatretrain’s patrons include Sir Derek Jacobi and Catherine Tate.

Founded in 1977, the BFA is a standards-based organisation that aims to ensure British franchisors run their businesses in an ethical and professional manner, through adherence to their ethical code of conduct and education programmes. They currently have almost 350 franchisor members. In 2020 they opened their doors to franchisees as well, free of charge, and the results have been overwhelmingly successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor said: “I’m really excited to be the 2000th member. I am a new franchisee launching next month and I’m hoping to get lots of advice and keep up with news from other franchisees. As a newbie I feel I have lots to learn and the more support I can get from others, who are more experienced than me, the better.”

Gaynor Gallant, new Brighton franchisee for Theatretrain and the 2000th franchisee member of the BFA (British Franchise Association)

Franchisees who join the BFA are invited to join quarterly online forums to discuss life at the front-line of franchising, common challenges and to share best practice.

In 2022 the BFA also introduced ‘Franchisee Champions’, individual franchisees, chosen for their experience and active involvement in their own franchise network, to act as a bridge between the franchisee community and the BFA, sharing insights, challenges and successes. There are currently just over 100 franchisee champions.

BFA franchisee membership is built around four core foundations: collaboration, networking, education and trade, giving members access to the BFA magazine, peer forums, monthly masterclasses and opportunities to work with other franchise brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA said: “We are delighted to welcome Brighton-based Gaynor as our 2000th franchisee member and wish her great luck with her new business. Opening membership to franchisees in 2020 was uncharted territory for us but it has been very successful. Franchisees value the support that comes from us and their peers, and our Franchise Champions give us a direct line into their needs, helping us shape the right events, education and resources.”