Brighton business owner wins award at UK Top influencer awards in Newcastle

Business owner Dominique Lennon, ceo of Social Saviour collected an award at the UK Top influencer awards in Newcastle under the social media manager category.

The awards were hosted by Jessie Wynter and Farmer will who previously appeared in Love island. Located at the Newcastle assembly hall with a red carpet entrance.

Dominique who collected the award wearing a backless oh polly dress thanked her “family and friends who have supported her journey”. She also gave a shout out to Chris who created the UK Top influencer awards. The year before had given her the opportunity film content behind the scenes. Lastly she thanked her partner Jamie for his support and for driving her six and half hour to attend the awards.

Dominique launched her social media business last year and has seen it go from strength to strength. From capturing content for businesses, influencer events and celebrities to social media coaching.

Dominique said “ I cannot believe that I won” and mention’s “ I hope this inspires others to make that business and create that content and follow your dreams”