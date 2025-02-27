Brighton business students help local companies cut carbon footprints

Final-year business students at the University of Brighton are stepping up to help local companies shrink their carbon footprints – providing free sustainability advice while gaining invaluable real-world experience.

As part of a new module at the University of Brighton’s School of Business and Law, students will work directly with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to measure, manage, and reduce their carbon emissions. This hands-on project offers practical support to businesses while equipping students with critical skills in sustainability, consultancy, and data analysis – skills that are essential in today’s evolving job market. Rather than working with theoretical case studies, students will analyse real carbon data from participating businesses, developing tailored, actionable strategies that balance sustainability goals with commercial realities.

Using the Clean Growth Platform’s carbon calculator – aligned with UK government standards – students will assess emissions and create targeted reduction plans based on each company’s unique needs. For students, this initiative is a chance to apply academic learning in a real-world setting, developing essential skills in research, problem-solving, and independent thinking. For local businesses, it’s a valuable opportunity to access expert-led carbon footprint analysis at no cost – helping them make impactful steps toward environmental responsibility while benefiting from fresh perspectives and emerging talent.

Economics BSc (Hons) student, Emerson Fawcett, said: “Part of why I chose to study Economics at Brighton is because it has such a progressive course. I like that it follows what's happening in the world and rises to meet evolving industry needs. I think having a module like this is invaluable; the fact that there are multiple businesses ready to embrace this with us just goes to show how important carbon accounting is, and how reducing carbon emissions is not only good for the planet, but good for firms. I am genuinely excited to go to class, I feel like I'm doing something worthwhile."

Dr Vincent Kane, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law and module leader, said: “From my work as facilitator on Help to Grow: Management, I know how keen the companies are to work with students on practical projects that are mutually beneficial. At its core, this experience is about giving students an edge. Not all of them have the networks that help secure internships or placements, so real-world projects like this are essential. They reinforce our roots in technical education, help students build market-ready skills, and give them something substantial to show in addition to a degree classification. Rather than a theoretical exercise, this mirrors the dynamic, fast-moving environment they’ll soon step into.”

This initiative builds on the University of Brighton’s strong track record in working with local enterprises to support environmental business growth and reflects both Brighton and Hove’s and the University’s wider commitment to achieving net-zero goals. Participating companies span industries including construction, food, leisure, education, and healthcare – ensuring students gain exposure to a wide range of business challenges and sustainability needs. Many of these companies have previously benefited from the University of Brighton’s Help to Grow Management Course, fostering closer ties between academia and industry.

Emma Lampard, Sustainability Lead at Fulkers Bailey Russell, said: “This collaboration offers a great platform for knowledge exchange, allowing us to collectively explore practical solutions that drive meaningful change. Fulkers has a longstanding relationship with Brighton University’s Estates Department, and we are committed to supporting local communities and fostering future talent. By participating in this initiative, I hope to contribute to industry insights while also deepening my understanding of carbon emissions and sustainability challenges.”

This initiative reflects the University’s commitment to sustainability and its ongoing work with industry partners to drive meaningful change in the transition to a net-zero economy. The Clean Growth Platform is a vital part of this effort, serving as an award-winning green business-innovation network dedicated to helping businesses develop clean and sustainable products, services, and processes. Since its launch at the University of Brighton in 2014, the platform has attracted over 1,000 business members, helped raise over £2 million in R&D funding, created over 300 green economy jobs, and supported the development of over 70 new products and services across Sussex. Designed with both people and the planet in mind, the student-focused module seeks to support the next generation of business leaders in driving sustainable change, equipping them with the skills and experience to build a greener, more resilient future.