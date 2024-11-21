Brighton chiropractor awarded ‘Chiropractors’ Chiropractor’ At The BCA Excellence Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton chiropractor, Meriel Davis, based at Horizon Chiropractic was recognised at the British Chiropractic Association’s (BCA) annual BCA Excellence Awards on Saturday, October 12, winning the Chiropractors’ Chiropractor award.

The BCA Excellence Awards are an opportunity to recognise the exceptional achievements of Chiropractors across the country and celebrate the BCA’s best-in-class members, demonstrating its patient-centred approach.

Meriel is a sports chiropractor who has been forging a relationship between chiropractors and British Association of Sports and Exercise Medicine (BASEM), the largest multidisciplinary sports organisation in the UK.

As a result, Meriel was invited to be guest editor of BASEM's prestigious quarterly magazine. She brought together six sports chiropractors working at the top level of sport and produced a special edition of the magazine showcasing the best of chiropractic, which was distributed to thousands of sports medicine professionals. Meriel then posted free copies of these BASEM magazines to universities for chiropractic students to read, inspiring the next generation of sports chiros.

Meriel was also part of the 2024 British Highest Bike Ride team who set a new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude bike ride.

Winners were chosen based on the number of votes they received, and the content of their nominations being in line with the awards criteria.

Meriel Davis, Brighton local, Chiropractor and BCA member, said: “I am so honoured to receive this award! To be recognised by my peers for my contribution to the profession, particularly in sports, is wonderful. I’m inspired by the commitment within the British Chiropractic Association community to the profession as a whole and all the people they serve day to day in their communities”

BCA President, Tim Button, added: "The quality of professionals within our BCA membership continues to amaze us. The care they provide in their communities is vital. This year's nominations demonstrated an incredibly high standard, reflecting the deep value our members place on one another, and the camaraderie felt nationwide.

“Congratulations to all the shortlisted candidates and winners! We take great pride in your accomplishments and look forward to seeing everyone’s ongoing success as we head into 2025."