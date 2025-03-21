Brighton city centre parking spaces sell for £145,000

Nine parking spaces in Brighton city centre have been sold for £145,000 at auction this week.

They were among 145 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on Thursday 20 March.

The spaces at Grand Parade Mews in William Street were sold on the instructions of Brighton & Hove City Council.

Six of them are currently let at £8,640 per annum with the estimated rental when fully let £12,000 per annum.

The spaces are located in a block accessed from William Street which is just off Edward Street, in a private cul-de-sac to the rear of Grand Parade.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Parking is often at a premium in the city centre so it was no surprise that this great opportunity to acquire nine car parking spaces close to Brighton Pavilion and the seafront attracted great interest.

“There is a thriving rental market for spaces such as these with city centre workers seeking convenient places to leave vehicles – and there is ongoing potential for rental growth.”

