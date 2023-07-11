Brighton enterprise wins Gamechanger Award

A small enterprise owner based in Rottingdean Brighton has been voted the Entrepreneur of the Year at the Sussex Chamber of Commerce annual awards event held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. The awards recognise businesses across Sussex for being best in class, with adventurer and TV presenter Ben Fogle guest speaker this year.

Award Judges included Dee Mathieson MD and Tim Rose Vice President of Elekta, international leaders in medical innovations. Their detailed reviews explored online evidence and a personal interview assessment. They visited Clive Bonny at Strategic Management Partners in Rottingdean.

The judges commented: “Clive covered a wide breadth and depth of skills and expertise and a passion for ideas. Highly adaptable, he continually develops what he needs in order to serve his clients when he sees an opportunity to fill a gap. He can quantify success through objective data provided to us at the interview and multiple testimonials from satisfied clients.

"Clive has an impressive track record of inspiring and giving confidence to those setting up new businesses and his energy and generosity to share his wealth of expertise was what put him ahead of the others in this category.”

Clive Bonny accepting Award for Entrepreneur of the Year

Clive, who has been providing business support services since 1990, says: “This recognition deserves to go to my collaboration partners Mark Riminton, Lorraine Davies and Judith Badger at the University of Brighton, and to Matthew Pullinger and Richard Hall at the University of Portsmouth. They have referred startups and high growth innovators to me for many years, helping to protect and create hundreds of new jobs with new products and services.

"My advice to others is to create partnerships with business support organisations such as Universities, Chambers, and trade network associations. These collaborations leverage knowledge and skill sharing across the whole community, especially for low carbon innovations with high environmental and social value.”