Brighton Family Panto reaches out to families affected by i360 closure

The organisers of the Brighton Family Panto are reaching out to families affected by Friday's sudden closure of the i360.

The historic landmark has suddenly closed down with the loss of more than 100 jobs. Part of its Christmas offering had been its popular Santa in the Sky with the chance to meet Salva and his elves on the Brighton i260 pod.

Now Brighton Family producer David Hill is reaching out to families whose Christmas Santa experience has been scrapped.

He said: "With the i360 closing, sadly many families have had their Santa flights cancelled.

Chester the Jester

We would like to help make Christmas extra special for these families, so if your tickets were cancelled please come to our panto Box Office and kids will go free for our upcoming shows, with paid adults.

"The Box Office is in the hotel lobby at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on the seafront - ironically very close to the i360 - and is open for one hour before every show.

You can also email [email protected]"

Sleeping Beauty runs until December 30.