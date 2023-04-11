Brighton firm Wilbury Stratton reports strong financial year

Global talent intelligence specialist, Wilbury Stratton, has recorded a 39 percent increase in revenue during this financial year as demand for in-depth talent insight grows.

Representing an upward trend for the company since the end of the coronavirus lockdown, the expert in talent intelligence has experienced an increase in revenue of 65 percent since 2020.

Coinciding with the increase, Wilbury Stratton recently expanded its London, New York and Singapore operations with senior appointments in each office. Wilbury Stratton has also made senior hires to bolster its Analytics, Client Services and Research divisions in recent months.

The success the company is experiencing highlights a growing demand for talent analysis which help our clients make more informed and successful decisions when hiring and retaining talent, Wilbury Stratton Director Alex Cheney said.

Founded in 2010, Wilbury Stratton is a talent intelligence specialist which provides companies with insights which empower them to make the most informed decisions when hiring and provides proprietary research to more than a third of the FTSE 100 companies.

Working closely with its clients, Wilbury Stratton delivers high-quality and efficient results by partnering with their internal talent teams and identifying the trends and issues which matter most to employees and employers.

The company’s insights span a wide array of areas including financial, sustainability; inclusion and diversity; location analysis, as well as succession planning, mapping and pipelining; market and competitor intelligence; executive search and leadership assessment; risk mitigation and diversity benchmarking.

As a result, Wilbury Stratton enables companies to fine-tune their talent acquisition and working processes in a bid to attract the best and most fitting talent for their organisation.

With a highly competitive labour market, companies are now placing a greater onus on the things which matter most to employees, rather than simply offering them a traditional 9 to 5 role and competitive salary.

As a result, Wilbury Stratton’s expertise has been in high demand, with the company utilising this to further grow its presence in this sector and investing in its staff offering with a 10% year-on-year growth in the size of its team.

Most recently, Arjan Van Heuveln joined Wilbury Stratton as a Research Partner in Financial Services, while Abigail Wright joined the company as a Client Partner in the APAC region.

In February this year Wilbury Stratton hired a new Head of Analytics, Tahir Akhtar, to boost its data division, a specialist team tasked with carrying out research and analysis on the talent landscape and being the driving force behind supporting clients to make informed hiring decisions, by providing them with the latest leading industry data.

Tahir’s acquisition is the latest senior hire at Wilbury Stratton, whose drive to expand globally saw them hire industry experts Mark Young and Justeen Tusini to boost its Client Services and Research arms in October last year.

The pioneering company also recently hired senior industry experts Mark Young and Justeen Tusini, who brought with them a collective 45 years of experience in the Financial Services and HR industries.

As well as experiencing a significant increase in revenue and team growth throughout the financial year, Wilbury Stratton this year launched Wilbury On-Demand, a bespoke digital platform which gives clients instant access to all the tailor-made data from their competitive and talent landscapes.

Alex Cheney, Director at Wilbury Stratton, commented: “This financial year has seen Wilbury Stratton go from strength-to-strength as demand for talent insights continues to grow.

“In a highly competitive market, talent is looking for companies to offer more than a standard 9 to 5 and competitive salary, they want the work that they do to offer real meaning and value. This is where organisations can set themselves apart and introduce measures which will give more.