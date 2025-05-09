Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans at Burgess Hill Business Expo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Burgess Hill Business Expo, the annual Mid Sussex networking event will be on 15th May at the Kings Centre on Victoria road, Burgess Hill. It is a major event for local businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals, providing a platform for highlighting products, fostering collaborations and providing services to the local business community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans will be in attendance this year.

Samaritans volunteers give their undivided attention to people in distress and they aim to make the local business community aware of their services and how to access emotional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By raising awareness, offering bespoke listening training and by being present at the Burgess Hill Expo, Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans aim to share their knowledge and skills to support their local business communities.