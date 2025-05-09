Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans at Burgess Hill Business Expo

By Christine Kempell
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:12 BST
The Burgess Hill Business Expo, the annual Mid Sussex networking event will be on 15th May at the Kings Centre on Victoria road, Burgess Hill. It is a major event for local businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals, providing a platform for highlighting products, fostering collaborations and providing services to the local business community.

Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans will be in attendance this year.

Samaritans volunteers give their undivided attention to people in distress and they aim to make the local business community aware of their services and how to access emotional support.

By raising awareness, offering bespoke listening training and by being present at the Burgess Hill Expo, Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans aim to share their knowledge and skills to support their local business communities.

