Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans at Burgess Hill Business Expo
The Burgess Hill Business Expo, the annual Mid Sussex networking event will be on 15th May at the Kings Centre on Victoria road, Burgess Hill. It is a major event for local businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals, providing a platform for highlighting products, fostering collaborations and providing services to the local business community.
Samaritans volunteers give their undivided attention to people in distress and they aim to make the local business community aware of their services and how to access emotional support.
By raising awareness, offering bespoke listening training and by being present at the Burgess Hill Expo, Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans aim to share their knowledge and skills to support their local business communities.