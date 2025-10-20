Brighton & Hove Business Awards celebrate B Corp Lighting Studio Spark & Bell

Portslade-based lighting design studio, Spark & Bell, has scooped a trio of awards that celebrate its purpose-led approach to design, including Brighton & Hove’s Green Business of the Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, with the publication of its first B Corp impact report, Spark & Bell became the global sustainability label’s highest rated decorative lighting manufacturer. Founded by Brighton resident Emer Gillespie in 2015 and now working from its Portslade studio and workshop, where everything is hand-made to order, the company brings together community focused craftsmanship with quality, responsible materials in its contemporary lighting pieces.

Spark & Bell’s purpose-led approach to lighting has now been recognised in a series of awards for its products, approach to business and support of Brighton’s local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This September saw Spark and Bell named Brighton’s Green Business of the Year at the Brighton & Hove Business Awards. Held at the iconic St Peter’s Church and attended by businesses of all sizes from across the city, the awards recognised success in one of the UK’s most vibrant and dynamic business communities. As the country’s only city council run by the Green Party, the Green Business of the Year award holds significant weight. Winning in a field made of some of the city’s best purpose-led businesses including Kindly & Shop, Lucy & Yak and One Garden Brighton was a particular highlight for Spark & Bell founder, Emer Gillespie:

Brad Gunn & Emer Gillespie (centre) of Spark & Bell, receiving Green Business of the Year at the Brighton & Hove Business Awards

‘We’re delighted to have been recognised for our belief that there’s a better way to do business. Whether that’s in developing useful and beautiful materials from waste, or building a business grounded in good ethics and a responsibility to the environment and society, I do believe that we can elicit change by coming together and finding solutions.

‘Winning Green Business of the Year was pretty special, particularly as we were finalists alongside some of my favourite purpose-led businesses in the city. It’s recognition of our belief and shows what can come from a dedicated team and local makers working to create something beautiful that can be used for years to come.’

Earlier this year, the studio’s recently introduced “Seraphín” chandelier, which is made with over 8kg of the company’s very own “Jewel” recycled plastic, was also awarded Ideal Home magazine’s ‘Best Sustainable Living Room’. This statement lighting piece was recognised for its unique design, innovative approach to materials and Spark & Bell’s lifetime repair service:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This stunning chandelier repurposes up to 120 plastic CD cases to make the “Jewel” drops,” said Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young. “Repairability is a key design element, with a lifetime repair service on all the chandelier’s parts.”

Emer Gillespie, founder, Spark & Bell, receiving Gold and Green awards at the Build Back Better Awards

“Seraphin” has also enjoyed further success, winning in the Build Back Better Awards. Established to champion innovation, creativity, environmental leadership and social purpose in buildings, the Build Back Better Awards are judged by a diverse panel of celebrated built environment and lighting industry leaders. The chandelier won both Build Back Better Gold and Build Back Better Green awards, recognising its unique design and responsible approach to making.

Build Back Better Gold is awarded to products and projects that exhibit true innovation and unique points of difference. Products designed and made with an exceptional commitment to circular economy and sustainability principles can receive the Build Back Better Green rating.

‘With our B Corp impact report, plus this trio of awards and the launch of “Seraphín”, it’s been quite some year for us,’ continues Emer. ‘Brighton is such an inspiring place to be and has an extraordinary community of businesses that demand better for nature and society. I’m thrilled to be a part of that and to have our purpose acknowledged by industry through the multi-award winning “Seraphín” is a delight.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spark & Bell’s Emer Gillespie sits on the steering group of Interior Design Declares, is a member of Making Design Circular, signatory of the Better Business Act and a net zero champion for Brighton Chamber of Commerce. A decade since the Spark & Bell story began, Emer is now running a successful small business that proves it’s possible to operate sustainably. The business plays an active role in encouraging the circular economy in the city and throughout the lighting and interior design industries.

For more, visit sparkandbell.com or call 01273 230566