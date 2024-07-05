Brighton & Hove energy services co-op win Planet Saver prize at Sussex Chamber of Commerce Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BHESCo were named winners of the Planet Saver category at the 2024 Sussex Chamber Business Awards in Brighton

BHESCo emerged victorious from a shortlist of fourteen companies at a glamourous award ceremony on Brighton seafront.

The black-tie event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, a stunning Victorian-era seafront hotel. It was hosted by TV personality Brendan Cole from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Planet Saver Award was sponsored by the University of Sussex, an institution renowned for its world leading research programme which informs policy and practice on the transition to a low carbon economy and adaptation to a changing climate.

Kayla Ente MBE, founder & CEO of BHESCo, accepts the Planet Saver award

This award is an important recognition of BHESCo’s innovative business model, which utilises the power of community financing to overcome barriers to new clean energy projects.

Reflecting on the historic victory, BHESCo founder and CEO, Kayla Ente MBE, said: “Winning this award means so much to us, especially given the quality of the other finalists, and the fact the University of Sussex is the sponsor and judge.

The BHESCo team work tremendously hard to secure the best outcomes for our project customers, doing all we can to ensure our projects deliver long-term savings, and it is a wonderful feeling to receive this recognition.

We have proven that our business model works, and we look forward to growing our business in the years ahead”.