Brighton & Hove residents to benefit from move to housing group

A proposed transfer of 97 homes, currently managed by Porthove Housing Association (PHHA) and the Rotary Club of Hove Housing Society (RCofHHS), will see the two organisations move to join the Stonewater Group later this year.

Discussions are taking place to transfer management of the homes, the majority of which is housing for older people located in Brighton and Hove, to join leading housing provider, Stonewater’s, 40,000 homes across the UK. PHHA and RCofHHS would become a subsidiary of the Stonewater Group, which the merging organisations say would benefit customers.

Leaders say the partnership would see customers receiving access to a wider choice of housing and increased and improved services on offer. The move comes as the Brighton & Hove housing providers battle with continuing challenges faced by smaller organisations including increasing regulation and squeezed resources.

Jonathan Layzell, Stonewater’s Chief Executive, said: “Porthove Housing Association and the Rotary Club of Hove Housing Society share our strong commitment to putting customers at the heart of what they do, and we very much hope to welcome them to the Stonewater Group later this year.

“There is a natural fit between PHHA, RCofHHS and Stonewater, particularly in the areas of customer care and commitment to social causes and local communities. The transfer will bring the benefit of Stonewater’s large scale ability to deliver a wider choice of homes and services, alongside a continued commitment to local engagement.”

Stonewater says there will be little impact to business or customers, with a small working group engaging with residents, colleagues and key stakeholders through the transition process, due to be complete later this year.