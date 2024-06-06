Brighton motoring firm celebrates Pride Month
and live on Freeview channel 276
This Pride Month, Rivervale, a leading motor retailer with offices in Brighton and Hove and Bicester, reaffirms its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the vibrant communities it serves.
Rivervale takes pride in its team, which boasts a rich tapestry of identities and thrives on a variety of perspectives. They mirror the dynamic diversity of Brighton and Hove, where their main offices and vehicle showroom are located, and Bicester, home to their Minibus division.
"We strongly believe a strong team is built on a foundation of respect, fairness, and equality," says Vince Pemberton, CEO. "This Pride Month, and every month, we celebrate the unique contributions of all our team members and remain committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued."
Leading the Charge in Diversity and Inclusion
Rivervale's dedication to inclusion goes beyond words. A recent Diversity and Inclusion Audit highlighted achievements like achieving near-equal gender balance, offering accessible and gender-nuetral facilities, providing flexible working options and inclusive events. These are just the starting blocks, however. The company is actively engaged in ongoing initiatives to further build a more inclusive workplace.
A Welcoming Environment For All
Some reports suggest, that car showrooms and service centers haven't always been welcoming for women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Rivervale are actively changing that narrative. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion extends beyond the workforce; it's reflected in the welcoming atmosphere that's been cultivated for every customer who walks through the doors.