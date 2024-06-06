Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rivervale, a company located in Brighton and Hove, is celebrating Pride Month by reaffirming their commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone. They highlight the diversity of their team and their recent efforts to create a more inclusive workplace. The article details some of their initiatives and expresses a belief that a strong team benefits from a variety of perspectives.

This Pride Month, Rivervale, a leading motor retailer with offices in Brighton and Hove and Bicester, reaffirms its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the vibrant communities it serves.

Rivervale takes pride in its team, which boasts a rich tapestry of identities and thrives on a variety of perspectives. They mirror the dynamic diversity of Brighton and Hove, where their main offices and vehicle showroom are located, and Bicester, home to their Minibus division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We strongly believe a strong team is built on a foundation of respect, fairness, and equality," says Vince Pemberton, CEO. "This Pride Month, and every month, we celebrate the unique contributions of all our team members and remain committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued."

Rivervale Driving Pride

Leading the Charge in Diversity and Inclusion

Rivervale's dedication to inclusion goes beyond words. A recent Diversity and Inclusion Audit highlighted achievements like achieving near-equal gender balance, offering accessible and gender-nuetral facilities, providing flexible working options and inclusive events. These are just the starting blocks, however. The company is actively engaged in ongoing initiatives to further build a more inclusive workplace.

A Welcoming Environment For All