Brighton opticians secure position amongst ‘three best rated’

By Claire Ward
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:58 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 14:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An independent opticians have been declared one of the three best rated opticians in Brighton, receiving recognition for their expertise and high standards of customer service.

Eyesite Opticians, situated on North Street, have been at the heart of the Brighton community since 1984, forming strong relationships with patients in and around the local area.

More recently, the team at Eyesite Opticians have been declared amongst the three best opticians in Brighton by multi-national ranking website, Three Best Rated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Created in 2014, Three Best Rated aim to provide the local public with the top 3 tradesmen, professionals, restaurants and healthcare providers across the UK, according to their 50-point inspection.

Eyesite Opticians in Brighton's practice exterior.Eyesite Opticians in Brighton's practice exterior.
Eyesite Opticians in Brighton's practice exterior.

The ruthless inspection delves into the standards of 10 different aspects of the business, including the business’ history and team’s experience, the standard of services on offer, their online presence and reviews from patients.

Jim Green, Managing Director at Eyesite Opticians, commented: “We’re incredibly honoured to be recognised amongst the top three best-rated opticians in our area.“This achievement reflects our dedicated team’s commitment to providing exceptional eye care and a personalised service to each and every patient in our community.

“We’re grateful to our loyal patients for their trust and support, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since their establishment, Eyesite Opticians have grown to a group of 4 independent practices across the South of England, garnering a well-regarded reputation for their clinical excellence and expert care. However, they continue to invest in the eye care of the community, striving to remain at the forefront of the optical industry to maintain a high level of clinical excellence.

The team look forward to continuing to serve the eyes of the Brighton community.

To find out more about Eyesite Opticians, or to book an appointment, please visit www.eyesite.co.uk/brighton

Related topics:BrightonNorth Street
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice