Brighton social entrepreneur launches new business magazine for female founders

By Clare Griffiths
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST
Brighton-based social entrepreneur and enterprise educator Clare Griffiths has launched The Thrive Collective - a refreshing, business-focused quarterly magazine packed with uplifting stories and action-oriented articles exclusively featuring female founders, creatives, and changemakers.

Divided into three sections entitled 'SELF', 'BUSINESS', and 'WORLD', the content is designed to inspire women to grow their businesses in meaningful ways and on their own terms, through a combination of building profitable ventures, doing fulfilling work, and making positive impact in the world.

The magazine also features a Business Directory showcasing Sussex-based female founders who are open to connection and collaboration.

Whilst working as a business support practitioner and enterprise educator for the past 20 years, Clare has witnessed first-hand how the entrepreneurship ecosystem and media industry have predominantly favoured, funded, and featured businesses that focus on rapidly increasing their revenue, profits, and market share.

Clare Griffiths talking, holding a copy of The Thrive Collective magazineplaceholder image
Clare Griffiths talking, holding a copy of The Thrive Collective magazine

Clare says: "In my experience, female founders often pursue a more meaningful path to business growth by building businesses that are not only profitable and sustainable, but also purpose-driven and impactful, all whilst protecting their wellbeing and work-life balance. These women are under-represented in entrepreneurship programmes and the media".

The Thrive Collective exists to celebrate these women by sharing their untold stories of meaningful business growth and encouraging peer-led learning and connection.

Clare's ultimate goal is that the magazine will positively impact the startup and survival rates of female-led small businesses in the UK. Currently, only around 20% of small businesses are led by women - a statistic Clare is determined to change.

The Thrive Collective is available in digital and print formats. The digital version of Issue 1 can be accessed at [https://www.flipsnack.com/C5CB898C5A8/the-thrive-collective-issue-1.html], whilst print copies can be purchased via the Thrive website at [https://www.thriveinbusiness.co.uk/ourshop/prod_8326376-Issue-1.html].

