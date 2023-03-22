Brighton talent intelligence specialist Wilbury Stratton expands into US and Asia while strengthening its UK footing

Due to significantly increasing the size of its team and operations, Wilbury Stratton, has expanded and moved its London offices to Tottenham Court Road.

The London office’s central location will act as a bridge to further supercharge the company’s presence and capacity in the UK, with the company's headquarters being based in Brighton, acting as a base for servicing clients globally.

The new office offers a bespoke space and will serve as an integral cog in facilitating the teamwork, deep collaboration, and positive culture which has become synonymous with Wilbury Stratton’s employees.

The office move comes as global demand for talent insights continues to grow, with companies increasingly looking to utilise in-depth data to access and secure the top talent in the market.

To support this growth, Wilbury Stratton has doubled the size of its London team with a rich mixture of employees across the company’s sales, research, and operations divisions.

To further support the growing firm’s demand, Wilbury Stratton will be further investing in both New York and Singapore by expanding those offices in 2023.

These areas are of key strategic importance within their respective regions and will further enable the global network between Wilbury Stratton’s offices.

Wilbury Stratton’s expansion comes at a time when the company is experiencing a significant period of growth, with its revenue doubling last year and the talent intelligence specialist making a string of new senior hires to bolster its offering.

In February this year, Wilbury Stratton hired a new head of data and analytics, Tahir Akhtar, to boost its data division

Tahir will be tasked with building out this function and carrying out analysis on the talent landscape.

This new data and analytics department will work in partnership with Wilbury Stratton’s research team to further drive insights and provide the latest leading industry data to clients globally.

Tahir’s acquisition is the latest senior hire at Wilbury Stratton following the addition of Mark Young and Justeen Tusini to boost its client services and research arms in October of last year.

Coinciding with this growth, Wilbury Stratton recently launched a new bespoke digital talent platform, Wilbury On Demand, an industry-leading portal which gives clients instant access to all the tailor-made data on the talent landscape.

Alex Cheney, director at Wilbury Stratton, said: “Wilbury Stratton has always been a company which serves a global market.

"As we are enjoying a significant period of growth, both with revenue and the acquisition of new talent, it made perfect sense for us to further strengthen our offering in this space.

“We’re delighted with the expanded London office and look ahead to growing in New York and Singapore.

"This will enable us to continue increasing our capacity to serve our clients around the world with expert advice and insights.

“London, New York, and Singapore are just the beginning.

"We are seeing a huge rise in companies looking for the latest market trends and insights as they aim to attract the best talent.

"We project this trend will continue and are excited to be building a global network to partner and deliver on these efforts. ”

Wilbury Stratton provides over a third of FTSE 100 companies with insights, strategic advice and talent intelligence services, including succession planning, mapping and pipelining; market and competitor intelligence; executive search ; risk mitigation and diversity benchmarking.

Operating a high-performance operation across the globe, the company employs 46 staff across offices in Brighton, London, and Kuala Lumpur, providing proprietary research to more than a third of the FTSE 100 companies.