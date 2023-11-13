Brighton telecoms procurement specialist, Altnets, celebrates three years in business

Altnets, a leading Brighton-based infrastructure specialist, is marking three years supporting internet network providers (ISPs) in the telecoms procurement sector. Since its launch on November 1st, 2020, Altnets has seen incredible growth within the business.

Having over 100 years of combined experience in the telecoms industry, the Altnets team provides clients with the highest quality products and customer service. The name 'Altnets' derives from 'Alternative Networks', reflecting the company’s mission to fully support ISPs in their supply chain requirements, spanning network infrastructure components from fibre cables to access chambers.

This commitment to excellence has been highlighted by Altnets winning and being shortlisted for a range of top awards. One of the most notable achievements is in the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2023, where Altnets have been named as a finalist for The Growth Business of the Year Award category. Earlier this year, Altnets was ranked 35th overall in the Elite Business 100 for its effective leadership and management, product innovations, remarkable customer service and dedication to the local community. Altnets is also featured as a finalist three times (Service Excellence; Business of the Year; High Growth Business of the Year) at the SME National Business Awards. This recognition is not just an honour for the company; it's a testament to the team’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional value to their customers.

Altnets has become an influential challenger in the telecoms infrastructure sector since its inception three years ago, having since established many strong partnerships with leading manufacturers across the globe. Over the past year, the number and global significance of Altnets’ partners has increased. Altnets has cemented or grown partnerships with prominent industry players, such as manufacturers including Britain’s HellermannTyton and Poland-based Fibrain, and ISPs such as the southwest’s Wildanet and southeast’s Toob.

Image of the Altnets team

At the start of 2023, Altnets also forged a procurement consultant partnership with the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA – the trade association for national providers of internet services). ISPA provides essential support to the UK internet sector through innovation, knowledge, and experience. These relationships have created opportunities for shared development and reciprocal success, pushing Altnets into the spotlight, due to their dedication to the advancement of the UK telecoms market.

Altnets has not only seen financial and influential growth but has also welcomed a significant number of new employees into its specialist team. With its workforce growing by 50% in the last year alone, Altnets has been able to tackle the evolving demands of its business model and market growth potential as each new team member has brought fresh perspectives and skills to the company.

Jade Edmonds, Altnets’ Business Development Manager and one of the business’ first employees, says: “I have been part of Altnets almost since day one and I have loved witnessing the rapid progression of the company and seeing how far we have come as a team. Everything happens so quickly in the world of Altnets, and our growth has exceeded everyone's expectations. Three years ago, Altnets didn't even have an ‘official’ office and now we are a UK-leading infrastructure specialist.

“As we mark our third anniversary, it is rewarding to see the progress the company has made and we have had some fantastic highlights along the way. From team building exercises, to monthly socials that bring the team closer, to signing pivotal partnerships, and moving into a bigger and better office in the Brighton Marina, working at Altnets has been greatly rewarding and I look forward to our future growth.”

Director and Co-Founder, Paul Britnell, reflects on the company’s hugely successful journey:

“At Altnets, we never settle for the ordinary. Our close collaboration with Tier 1 suppliers has fuelled our introduction of innovative products and solutions. During 2023, we've unveiled a wide array of innovations and managed services that redefine network efficiency and quality. We adapt and respond to the ever-evolving needs of the telecommunications industry, using our expertise in supporting our customers to optimise build pace and operational efficiencies in ways previously unattainable.”

In celebration of their third anniversary, Altnets’ founders have exciting plans for the future. As always, they remain committed to expanding the business’ reach and continuing to innovate the telecoms sector, enhancing their product range, and diversifying into new markets. The ultimate aim is to support the UK's telecoms industry in achieving full-fibre coverage and accelerating the 5G network rollout. In the dynamic telecoms procurement industry, Altnets remains an expert, setting high benchmarks in product innovation and customer service.