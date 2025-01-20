Brighton to become epicentre of drinks industry this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove is to become the epicentre of the drinks industry this February, as LWC - one of the UK’s leading drinks wholesalers – brings its vast tradeshow to the seaside city.

Taking place on the 18th February at The Hilton Metropole, on Brighton’s iconic seafront, LWC’s exclusive wine tasting and tradeshow will be returning for its fifth year, and is expected to be the drinks wholesaler’s biggest event yet.

Bringing together the region’s industry professionals, the world’s best wine producers and leading drinks brands, all under one roof, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to discover cutting-edge products and connect with key players in the industry.

With over 120 suppliers and producers showcasing the best of their ranges, it is anticipated that the event will see over 1200 local hospitality professionals through its doors over the course of the day, an increase of 20% on the previous year.

Shaun Healy, Wine Director for LWC commented: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our industry-renowned tradeshow back to Brighton this year. We have been doing this event at the Hilton for the last five years and it just seems to get bigger and bigger with each passing year.

“The Brighton hospitality industry is vibrant and dynamic, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the breadth of what we offer while connecting with local businesses. Our goal is always to ensure every venue has access to the products, trends, and insights they need to deliver outstanding experiences for their customers.

“As is the case with all our tradeshows, wine will be taking centre stage with a huge emphasis on education. But it’s not all about wine, we will of course have representation from all the major brewers, soft drinks and spirits producers, as well as smaller, local and independent brands. LWC’s own portfolio of Signature Brands will also be proudly showcased at the event.”

Open to hospitality operators across the region, the day is set to be a hotbed for innovation, with an agenda packed full trending products and topics for 2025 and beyond.

Hospitality and industry professionals can register to attend the event for free here. Doors will open from 12pm. Please contact your local LWC account manager or LWC’s Eastbourne depot for further information: [email protected]