Brighton woman proves menopause is the perfect time to start a business

When Hove resident Pam Gordon turned 51, she decided it was time for a reset. While many women see perimenopause and menopause a challenge, Pam has turned it into an opportunity, launching her own Rise Life franchise to bring movement, laughter and connection to the local community.

Pam, who has lived in Hove for over 25 years, previously worked in senior management within a care franchise, but left in 2014 due to the lack of flexibility the role allowed as a parent. She then spent ten years as a franchise consultant, helping businesses develop their operations, recruit staff and expand franchises. During the pandemic, Pam began reflecting on the next stage of her career. Her late grandfather, who had been in a care home, lacked communal engagement, particularly during Covid. When he passed away, he left her a small inheritance, which she decided to use to create something meaningful.

Speaking about her motivation for setting up Rise Life in Brighton, Pam said, “Grandad had been in a care home, and although physical care was there, he was missing social connection,” Pam explained. “When he passed, I could have used the inheritance to pay off some of the mortgage, but something told me to be a part of something with more purpose. When I found Rise Life, it felt like exactly what had been missing for not only my grandad, but me also.”

Rise Life runs seated sports and adapted activities for people of all abilities, across care homes, schools, hospices and community groups in Brighton, Worthing and Littlehampton. Sessions feature team sports, quizzes and plenty of laughter, with huge benefits for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Pam added, “Launching a business at 51, while navigating perimenopause, felt daunting at times. But in many ways, it gave me an edge. I’m wiser, more reflective and more confident than I was in my 30s. Menopause brings its challenges like insomnia and brain fog, but it also brings clarity. You know yourself better and you know what really matters. That’s been a strength, not a weakness.”

Pam explained one of her proudest moments is seeing the difference sessions make to residents: “One woman, Jean, sent me a card saying how much joy the sessions bring and what a difference it makes to her. Feedback like that is priceless.”

Just two years later, Pam leads a team of eight and her Rise Life business is one of the top performers in the UK network.

Pam and her team are now looking for more local people to join them as Activity Leads across Brighton, Worthing and Littlehampton. No previous experience is needed, and full training is provided.

For more information, visit https://www.rise.life/, or contact pam on 01273 090570 or email [email protected].