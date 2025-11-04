Brighton’s Altnets accelerates national growth with appointment of new Commercial Director

Andy Ainsley

Andy Ainsley has been named Commercial Director by Altnets, one of the UK's leading suppliers of fibre and connectivity infrastructure products. This represents a major step in the company’s next phase of expansion from its Brighton headquarters.

The appointment reflects Altnets’ continued momentum as it broadens its reach across the UK’s fibre and data centre sector, building on strong local roots to become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the South East’s digital infrastructure supply chain.

Offering over 25 years of leadership experience, Andy brings an extensive catalogue of strategic and commercial knowledge to Altnets. Throughout his career to date, he has built high-achieving sales teams, developed strong client relationships, and continuously delivered expansion within complex, technical markets for key industry leaders, including Hexatronic, Neos Networks, and AFL.

Andy began his career in the telecoms and energy industries. He subsequently pursued an extensive career focused on leadership, including 15 years in police enforcement. After returning to the telecoms industry, Andy quickly rose to senior leadership roles and has become renowned for his ability to bring teams together around common objectives and his hands-on, interpersonal strategy.

Speaking about his appointment, Andy Ainsley said: “Altnets is a company with real purpose and energy. The combination of its fast-paced culture, strong supplier relationships, and commitment to doing things differently immediately resonated with me.

“I’m passionate about helping teams succeed, empowering people to grow, collaborate, and achieve both individually and collectively. It’s an incredible opportunity to continue scaling the business and building solutions that truly serve our customers across telecoms, data centres, and beyond.”

Andy will oversee Altnets' business strategy in his new position, assisting the company's ambitious plans for expansion and innovation from its Brighton office. He will focus on strengthening partnerships, identifying new opportunities, and helping the business expand into new markets, creating more job opportunities, building stronger relationships across the region, and driving continued success for one of Brighton’s growing SMEs.

Managing Director Olly Shepherd explained: "At such an important stage for the business, we are thrilled to have Andy join the team. His diversity of skills, leadership style, and industry expertise are ideal for Altnets' future development. We have high ambitions for 2026, and Andy's appointment is crucial to laying the foundation for that forthcoming phase of expansion."

Having joined Altnets at the start of this month, Andy brings with him extensive industry knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a shared ambition to help drive the company’s next chapter of innovation and success.