Brighton’s ‘Comeback Queen’ turns Brighton i360 Redundancy into thriving social media agency

Amy Wonnacott, founder of Lemon Drizzle, has turned career setbacks into a business success story. After facing redundancy twice—including from Brighton i360 last Christmas—Amy refused to let adversity define her. Instead, she harnessed her expertise and resilience to launch Lemon Drizzle, a rapidly growing social media agency helping businesses of all sizes amplify their online presence.

Dubbed the ‘Comeback Queen,’ Amy’s journey from job loss to business leader is an inspiring testament to perseverance and reinvention. In less than a year, she has transformed Lemon Drizzle into a go-to agency for businesses seeking expert social media management and virtual assistance.

Her services range from content creation and strategy to sales outreach and administrative support, helping clients build engagement and drive growth. “I know what it’s like to face uncertainty, but I also know how to turn it into opportunity,” says Amy. “Lemon Drizzle was born out of necessity but has grown into my passion—helping businesses tell their stories and thrive online.” Beyond running her agency, Amy is also an author of An Old Wives Tale, available on Amazon and Waterstones online.

As she continues to expand her reach, she is keen to share her story and expertise through media opportunities, speaking engagements, and collaborations. For interviews, features, or more information, contact:

