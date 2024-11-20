Brighton’s Kindly wins 'Retail Entrepreneur of the Year' at Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kindly, a Brighton based sustainable supermarket is thrilled to announce that they have been named a winner of the prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Retail Entrepreneur of the Year category. This accolade recognises their outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact they have made in their industry and community. This award was kindly sponsored by Menzies.

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards, sponsored by Allica Bank, honor remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious award. It's a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team, who have tirelessly strived to create a sustainable and ethical business that truly makes a difference,” said Shiv Misra, Founder at Kindly.

Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented:

"Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK. This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented:

“As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that’s there, despite a challenging environment.

“These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We’re proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Martin Hamilton, Director of Menzies said:

"Menzies was incredibly honored to be a part of the judging process for Retail Entrepreneur of the Year. The number of entries, as well as their quality and caliber, has been exceptional.

Judging was incredibly challenging, and every winner deserves to be celebrated."

The awards ceremony, held on 18th November 2024 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

The Retail Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights individuals who are passionate about creating unique shopping experiences and offering diverse products to consumers. These entrepreneurs focus on curating collections, developing brand identities, and building storefronts that attract and engage customers. Retail Entrepreneurs aim to provide memorable interactions and create loyal customer bases, all while contributing to the evolving landscape of retail.

Kindly has been recognised for its commitment to ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability, and community engagement. Their dedication to making compassionate and sustainable living accessible to all has not only driven growth in the vegan retail sector but has also set a benchmark for excellence within the entrepreneurial community.

The team at Kindly is honored to receive this award and extends heartfelt gratitude to their customers, partners, and supporters. This recognition from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards fuels their ambition to continue making a positive impact and inspires them to achieve even greater milestones.

For more information about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, please visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

To learn more about Kindly, please visit https://kindlyofbrighton.com/