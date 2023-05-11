Brighton's Mishon Mackay acquires estate and lettings agency

Mishon Mackay is embarking on the latest stage of its growth by acquiring estate and lettings agency, Justin Lloyd.

Alex Mackay, Co-Founder and Owner of Mishon Mackay

Leading Sussex-based estate and lettings agency, Mishon Mackay, has acquired a new company.

Formed in 1987, through a collaboration between Alex Mackay and the late Glenn Mishon, Mishon Mackay is embarking on the latest stage of its growth by acquiring Kemp Town-based estate and lettings agency, Justin Lloyd.

Alex Mackay, Co-Founder and Owner of Mishon Mackay, said: “I am really proud of my team who have worked really hard to bring this acquisition to completion. It is exciting for us to take over this well-managed business and I am looking forward to working with the team members we are taking on and watching Mishon Mackay continue to grow.”

Sally Hubbard, Director at Justin Lloyd, said: “I am delighted that we have found new owners who not only have such an excellent long-term reputation but also a company who share the Justin Lloyd values of giving great personal service. I have no doubt that both clients and staff will be in the best possible hands with Mishon Mackay.

“I will personally be giving myself a new challenge. In my spare time I do enjoy making pottery and am going to try to make this a full-time career! Not quite Great British Pottery Throwdown standards yet, but you never know” she said.

Angela Farthing, Managing Director at Mishon Mackay, added “I am delighted and excited to welcome the Justin Lloyds lettings and sales team to the Mishon Mackay group. Together, I am confident that we can continue to provide our clients with the high levels of service they have come to expect.”

The Justin Lloyd estate and lettings team will still be available in the office on St James's Street, Kemp Town, and will add to Mishon Mackay’s multiple offices across Brighton, Hove, and Sussex.