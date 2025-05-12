Brighton's OneFamily celebrates fifty years of inspiring better futures

OneFamily has been owned by its customers, and growing their financial wellbeing, for fifty years on May 13th.

The Brighton-based financial services mutual specialises in consumer-friendly investment products and protection and has more than 1.5 million customers UK-wide.

But its beginnings were to be found in a one room London office in 1975, with the intention of creating a ‘new and dynamic friendly society’, with its first customer purchasing a Family Bond on 14th May, 1975.

In 2022, the company acquired Beagle Street and it is currently building a team and product proposition that will enable it to enter the intermediary space later this year.

OneFamily Executive Team

The Group’s CEO, Jim Islam, said, “From those entrepreneurial beginnings the business has grown to become one of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious modern mutuals, forever pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to inspire better futures for its members.

“And that’s by helping families to invest in their future, protecting what matters most to them and by supporting those who’ve been underserved by traditional financial services. With no shareholders to pay we can reinvest our profits to design affordable products and services that provide the support real families tell us they need.

“But this is just the start. We’re ready to take mutuality to the next level, to be at the forefront of a shift in the financial services landscape that will see inclusion and trust being a priority once more.

“And we can’t wait.”