Brighton's Stellarmann celebrates £22m turnover in third year of trading

Stellarmann, formerly William Alexander Consulting, has reached £22m in turnover since its launch in 2020. The rapid growth follows an explosion in demand for the high-quality delivery of business and digital transformation projects.

The London and Brighton-based company employs over 30 operational staff, while its 150+ associates have delivered enterprise-wide programmes for organisations across the insurance and financial services sectors, as well as working on multi-million-pound government initiatives.

The rebrand to Stellarmann comes as the company looks to cement its position as the leading specialist delivery partner for organisations seeking the best people available to fulfil their change projects. Stellarmann draws on the talent pipeline within its award-winning sister company, William Alexander Recruitment, to assemble ‘all-star teams’ - the perfect blend of skills and experience for each project.

Will Larcombe and Alex Colwell in Stellarmann's Brighton office

The company expects its turnover to increase to £50m over the next three years, a target which will also see its number of associates double to 300.

“Stellarmann’s reach in IT and change management within the insurance industry is impressive”, says David Cowan, Head of Change Governance, Convex. “Their attractive, low risk payment model ensures access to the highest quality people, who have skin in the game. There are many Stellarmann associates who I’d like to keep in the organisation for a long time”.

“Having the right skills is a given, but any change project has people at the heart”, adds Will Larcombe, director and co-founder of Stellarmann. “Every team is assembled to be exactly right for the client, whether that’s implementing a cloud-based call centre in the public sector or building agile competence in the insurance industry. We also adopt a shared risk model, meaning our clients always get highly motivated teams who are focused on deliverables. Our growth proves that our ethos is working.

“Our rebrand to Stellarmann is an exciting opportunity to share our values and vision as we work towards ambitious targets to help even more clients succeed on their transformation journeys”.

About Stellarmann

Stellarmann, formerly William Alexander Consulting, launched in 2020 in response to client demands for highly skilled, flexible and scalable contract teams to deliver technology and change programmes - and stay compliant with new IR35 legislation.

Since then, the company has managed hundreds of associates, as the chosen delivery partner for projects spanning insurance, financial services and the public sector - including Convex, Talbot AIG, Aldermore Bank and The Crown Estate.