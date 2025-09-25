Brighton’s Toby Tiger named one of UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses

Toby Tiger, which is a family-run ethical children’s clothing brand, was founded by Zoe Mellor in 1998.

Following a nationwide search, the Brighton firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on December 6.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Zoe Mellor, founder of Toby Tiger, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Toby Tiger has been chosen as one of this year’s SmallBiz100. For over 25 years, we’ve been passionate about creating fun, sustainable and ethical clothing for little ones, and it’s an honour to have our journey recognised alongside so many other inspiring small businesses.

"This recognition celebrates not just our colourful designs, but also the amazing community of customers and supporters who’ve grown with us along the way.”

Toby Tiger will be profiled by the campaign on November 25 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Firms like Toby Tiger in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”

Over the decade it has been running in the UK Small Business Saturday has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants, to small service and b2b businesses like plumbers and accountants. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Last year, the campaign saw support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.

To learn more Small Business Saturday’s SmallBiz100 visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

1 . Contributed Toby Tiger, which is a family-run ethical children’s clothing brand, was founded by Zoe Mellor in 1998. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Toby Tiger Brighton shop, featuring a cheeky seagull Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Toby Tiger Brighton shop at night, featuring North Laine Christmas lights Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Kids wearing sealife-themed Toby Tiger on Lancing Beach Photo: Submitted