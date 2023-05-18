Brighton's Wilbury Stratton strengthens reach with new Global Head of Strategic Partnerships

Global talent intelligence specialist, Wilbury Stratton, has hired a new Global Head of Strategic Partnerships as it looks to meet increasing demand for talent insights both in the UK and globally.

Karishma Navsaria joins Wilbury Stratton

Karishma Navsaria, based in the Brighton Head Quarters, will play a vital role in seeing Wilbury Stratton meet this demand as she focuses on building partnerships to empower organisations with deep talent insights and foremost industry data which will allow them to make strategic decision when bolstering their workforce.

Karishma joins Wilbury Stratton at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth, with the company making numerous hires in client and research departments to meet global demand for in-depth talent analysis.

With talent acquisition currently an extremely competitive market, more organisations are using insights so they can stand out to prospective talent and secure top leaders in industry.

Bringing with her 20 years of experience in forging partnerships with high-level stakeholders, Karishma has a comprehensive background in the worlds of business and finance.

Before joining Wilbury Stratton, Karishma spent two years as Head of Strategic Partnerships at WealthiHer Network, where she built and managed relationships with commercial partners. Prior to this she worked as a UHNW Private Banker at J.P. Morgan across numerous global regions, including the UK, Switzerland, and Asia.

Karishma’s appointment will see her build strong relationships with prospective and existing clients to ensure they can take full advantage of the services and data that Wilbury Stratton offers, allowing the Wilbury Stratton to provide companies with the latest industry trends which will help them acquire the best talent possible.

Alongside Karishma’s appointment, Wilbury Stratton has further strengthened its client focused divisions with Darren Entwistle joining as a Client Principal and Matt Griffin as a Client Partner, both of whom will be working with customers in the pharmaceutical space. Arjan van Heuveln has also joined the company as a Research Partner focused on strategic account growth.

The new acquisitions come shortly after Wilbury Stratton set about expanding its global reach in March with the delivery of new offices in London, New York, and Singapore, as well as expanding its Analytics, Client Services and Research divisions with senior hires in recent months.

Karishma Navsaria, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, at Wilbury Stratton, said: “I’m a true believer that taking a holistic approach will inspire businesses to thrive going forward, and in terms of the talent landscape, this is something Wilbury Stratton is doing day-in, day-out.

“Wilbury Stratton’s ambition to develop the most in-depth strategic insights regarding talent acquisition are game-changing and will help companies reach top-tier level individuals who will be able to drive their business forward.

“Naturally I’m delighted to now be a part of this, and I’m looking forward to building strong, fruitful relationships with existing and prospective clients to ensure they are armed with the latest in-depth analysis that will help them grow from strength to strength.”

Alex Cheney, Director at Wilbury Stratton, added: “Karishma’s track record in building and managing relationships is second to none and we’re delighted to welcome her into the Wilbury Stratton team.

“Bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise, Karishma will be fundamental to Wilbury Stratton as we look to further expand our services and operations as a company while ensuring we deliver impactful results for our clients.

“At Wilbury Stratton, we believe that providing the best service for our clients requires us to have the best individuals, and Karishma is a standout fit to help us grow moving forward.”

Wilbury Stratton provides over a third of FTSE 100 companies with insights, strategic advice, and talent intelligence services, including succession planning, mapping and pipelining; market and competitor intelligence; executive search and leadership assessment; risk mitigation and diversity benchmarking.

Additionally, Karishma takes up a mentoring role at 100 Women in Finance, a non-profit organisation which strives to strengthen the presence in the investment and finance industry, where she shares her learnings and expertise with up-and-coming female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Operating a high-performance operation across the globe, the company holds offices in Brighton, London, New York, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Providing proprietary research to more than a third of the FTSE 100 companies.

Coinciding with Wilbury Stratton’s growth, the company recently launched a new bespoke digital talent platform, Wilbury On Demand, an industry-leading portal which gives clients instant access to all the tailor-made data from their competitive and talent landscapes.