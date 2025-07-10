British Airways adds new route between London Gatwick and African capital

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST
British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary airline BA Euroflyer has added a major African city to its route network, marking the airline’s first connection between the two capitals.

The new route makes Rabat the third Moroccan destination served by the flag carrier after Marrakech and Agadir.

From November 5, 2025, the twice-weekly BA2820 service will depart from London Gatwick (LGW) to Rabat–Salé Airport (RBA) at 7.50am on Wednesdays and at 07.10am on Sundays, with a flight duration of four hours and 15 minutes.

Rabat is a city which blends the treasures of the past with modern and eco-friendly innovation.

Kasbah des Oudayas, Rabat. Picture contributedplaceholder image
Kasbah des Oudayas, Rabat. Picture contributed

Known as Morocco’s green city, Rabat boasts one of the world’s highest rates of green space per square metre per capita across sites like the Botanical Trials Garden, the Green Belt, and the Exotic Gardens of Bouknadel.

And the dual-line tramway system offers tourists a convenient, inexpensive and easily navigable urban transit solution between Rabat and nearby Salé.

With The Ritz-Carlton and the Four Seasons having opened in Rabat by the end of 2024, and the Radisson Hotel Group aiming to open at least a dozen hotels in Rabat and other Moroccan cities, it’s clear that the new connection has come at the right time to meet the increased tourist demand.

The country’s Tourism Observatory recorded that by the end of October 2024, Rabat had delivered a record 713,566 overnight tourist stays, up four per cent on the year prior.

Meryem Bennouna, director at the Moroccan National Tourist Office for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics, said: “The launch of British Airways flights between London and Rabat, the capital of two historically linked kingdoms, sends a powerful message to the rest of the world about the increasing touristic appeal of Morocco to Brits and the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

Karen Hilton, managing director of BA Euroflyer, said: “With its year-round warm weather, Morocco is ideal for those seeking an off-season escape without a lengthy flight time.

“The addition of Rabat means we now fly to three fantastic destinations in Morocco – an excellent choice for families, couples, and friends alike.”

Flights are available from £70 each way and will begin operating from Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Flights can be booked via www.ba.com.

