British Gypsum Robertsbridge celebrates 150th anniversary of its first Gypsum discovery

British Gypsum, a leading name in plaster and plasterboard manufacturing, proudly marks a momentous milestone as it celebrates the 150th anniversary of the discovery of gypsum at its East Sussex site.

Back in 1873, British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site became the birthplace of the plaster and plasterboard manufacturing journey in East Sussex. Today, the company continues to mine gypsum in the same area, a testament to its deep-rooted heritage and dedication to quality.

Tanya Young, Plant Manager at British Gypsum’s Robertsbridge Site commented, "Our legacy is grounded in this discovery, and it's incredible to see how gypsum remains an essential component in modern construction, proving its enduring value over the years."

Family Fun Day

To commemorate this occasion, British Gypsum organised an exciting family day celebration close to the Robertsbridge Site, which offered a range of engaging activities and attractions for attendees of all ages.

What’s more, as a part of British Gypsum’s commitment to community support, the proceeds from the summer raffle will be donated to the RNLI and Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

"We want the community and visitors to understand that our commitment to the local area remains strong," continues Tanya Young, "and our values continue to guide us. The majority of our employees are locals, and we're proud to have generations of families who have been a part of the British Gypsum family for decades."

British Gypsum's dedication to the community extends beyond the celebration, with ongoing initiatives and support for local causes, as well as recognition gifts for all staff being handed out during the remainder of August 2023.