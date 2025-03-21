Broadbridge Park, Horsham, and Tarring Manor, Worthing, featured In the Luxury Care Home Guide 2025

The publication aims to showcase the UK's top 100 best-in-class care homes featuring the highest quality in luxury settings, hospitality and design.

Broadbridge Park is a modern, purpose-built, luxury care home with 70 exceptional bedrooms arranged over three floors. Designed with residents at the heart, the home is calm and spacious, framed by a tranquil wraparound garden with carefully curated sensory planting. The combination of innovative technology with dementia-friendly design creates the ideal setting for the highest level of residential, specialist dementia and nursing care.

A modern, purpose-built, luxury care home with 75 superbly curated bedrooms, Tarring Manor is stylish and comfortable with balconies on every floor, including 14 private residents’ terraces, and secure access to the smooth resin walkways which link the landscaped gardens.It has been designed to enable residents to enjoy the best possible quality of life and independence in a relaxed, secure ad happy environment.

Caring Homes Chief Executive Officer, Peter Hill said, “Both of these beautiful homes offer our residents an environment in which to thrive - light-filled space, with fabulous gardens created to ‘bring the outside in’ and design that is both innovative and applied with purpose. The results marry outstanding attention to detail in design and build, with a committed and passionate care home team, supported by a loyal local community to deliver great care.

We’re thrilled to be featured in the Luxury Care Home Guide 2025 and the achievement is testament to the creativity and vision of the design and build teams, and the dedication of every one of our team members at Broadbridge Park and Tarring Manor, who ensure that our homes continue to be the best possible places to live for our residents.”

