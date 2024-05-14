Builders merchants across Eastbourne & Sussex join forces to host charity football tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chandlers Building Supplies, in collaboration with Parker Building Supplies and Fairalls Builders Merchants, announces its upcoming charity initiative for Teenage Cancer Trust and is looking for further support.

A charity five-a-side football tournament, scheduled to kick off on Sunday 2, June at Tonbridge Angels FC, is being held in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

With seven teams already confirmed, including teams from Chandlers Building Supplies, Parker Building Supplies and Fairalls Builders Merchants, organisers are keen to encourage other local groups and suppliers to join in the action-packed tournament.

With a fundraising target set at £2.5k, the organisers are hoping to attract more teams, sponsors and spectators for the day. Teams can register for the tournament at a nominal fee of £30 per team, with all proceeds directed towards the Teenage Cancer Trust. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for suppliers and anyone can donate via Just Giving

L to R Chandlers Building Supplies Thanet: Bradley Enver, Andrew Machin, Lee Blythe, Joshua McAteer

Andrew Machin, of Thanet’s Chandlers Building Supplies, said: “Our primary goal is to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity dedicated to providing support to young people aged 13-24 with cancer. We have approximately 50 participants signed up already and we are actively looking for a shirt sponsor.

“It's shaping up to be an incredible day filled with spirited competition, delicious food, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of young cancer patients. Everyone is welcome."

Lynn Hyder, of Teenage Cancer Trust, expressed gratitude towards Chandlers, Parkers, and Fairalls for their unwavering commitment to fundraising. "It is thanks to initiatives like this that Teenage Cancer Trust can continue its crucial work in supporting young people facing cancer.”

The charity football tournament marks the latest effort in the ongoing philanthropic endeavours of Chandlers Roofing Supplies, Parker Building Supplies, and Fairalls Builder Merchants. Previous initiatives, ranging from marathons to gala nights, have collectively raised over £300,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, underscoring the enduring commitment of IBMG’s builders merchants to serve their communities and make a positive impact.

For team and sponsorship opportunities contact Andrew Machin, 07514 667069, [email protected]