Burger King plans to open a branch in East Sussex

Fast food outlet Burger King could be set to open a branch in Hastings, according to proposals submitted to town planners.

The plans have been revealed in a planning application lodged with Hastings Borough Council by NewRiver, owners of the Priory Meadow shopping centre.

According to the application, NewRiver are seeking permission to open a restaurant – named as a Burger King in the planning documents – at a vacant unit in Queens Square previously occupied by the fashion retailer Topshop.

The application seeks a change of use from retail to restaurant with a ‘replacement shopfront, external alterations, outside seating area and associated works.’

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the plans, a spokesman for NewRiver said: “The unit would be occupied by Burger King, who have a requirement for a restaurant in this location.

“It is telling that Burger King have selected this opportunity in Hastings as it meets their operational criteria – i.e. close to a generator of footfall (Priory Meadow) within the town centre, has suitable floorspace in an appropriate configuration and can be fitted out in relatively short timescales.

“Other units, such as those in more peripheral locations even in the town centre would not meet Burger King’s requirements.

“Other associated works are included in the application to ensure Burger King can quickly commence the fit-out provided planning permission is granted.”

In the application, NewRiver say it has been marketing the unit since April 2018, when it was vacated by Topshop owner Arcadia. It has received ‘no active interest’ from other retailers in that time, NewRiver say.

The design and access statement adds: “The change of use will enable the reoccupation of a vacant unit in a prominent town centre location.

“Reletting of vacant floorspace has clear benefits, through supporting town centre viability and vitality by introducing supporting uses and retaining customer dwell time in the town centre.

“Therefore, the change of use is entirely appropriate and should be approved without delay.”

For further details see planning application HS/FA/19/00616 on the Hastings Borough Council planning website.