The depot in the Victoria Industrial Estate welcomed Ms Davies on Thursday, August 18, with manager Terry Lace giving her a tour.

Terry said: “We’ve worked hard to become one of the leading businesses in the area.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base and encourage the local community to use us for projects they are completing in their own homes.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies at Covers Timber and Builders Merchants in Burgess Hill

“It was a pleasure to welcome Ms Davies as part of our 175th anniversary celebrations.”

Terry explained the company’s operations and products, and talked about the ways in which Covers gets involved with community projects and charity work.

Ms Davies also met Covers’ chairman, Rupert Green and regional director Sean Clarke.

The Green family has run the independent business since the 1940s.

Ms Davies said: “I was absolutely delighted to be invited to visit Covers as they celebrate their 175th anniversary year.

“As a local independent family run company, it was great to tour the site, hear the history of the company and understand how well they have emerged from the pandemic.

“Their amazing and generous support of local charities and the sponsorship of local sports clubs is to be commended.

“I am sure this is much appreciated by the local community, and I very much wish them continued success in the future.”

William Cover founded the business in 1846 when it began trading in Chichester, and members of the family stayed connected to it until 1989.