Burgess Hill building could be demolished to make way for assisted living accommodation

A building in Burgess Hill could be demolished to make way for assisted living accommodation.

Jiva Healthcare has applied to knock down Incorpore Ltd at 34 Cyprus Road to erect a part-four and part-five-storey building.

The accommodation would have on-site staff facilities (Class C2) and commercial space on the lower ground floor (Class E).

People can view the planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0582.

A planning statement by Eagle Planning and Development said: “The proposed development will be operated by Jiva Healthcare. It will include supported living accommodation for up to 14 occupiers in need of care, with on-site facilities for four to six carers during daytime hours (8am-8pm) and one night care staff, communal facilities, refuse, recycling and cycle parking, with a small ground floor commercial unit (which also forms part of the care support strategy).”

It said Jiva Healthcare provides personalised support for vulnerable adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities and sensory impairments, as well as drug or alcohol related issues. The company currently has sites in Hove, Seaford, Eastbourne and Saltdean.

The statement said there would be a staff room, a wellbeing room and shared external amenity space on the upper ground floor. The wellbeing room would be used for meetings and classes for residents to help them towards fully independent living. The lower ground floor commercial unit at the rear would have a café.

The statement said: “A landscape strategy for the development is proposed including tree planting in the front amenity space, and hedge screening to the rear wellbeing and staff terrace.”

It said: “Staffing and care will be provided on-site 24 hours a day, seven days per week, within a service and a daily programme of care and support tailored to each client’s needs. Care is provided across 12 hours per day on site, with time split between individuals’ needs for person specific care and group activities in the wellbeing communal space. 12-hour care for overnight support is also provided. Staff will not live in the premises.”

The conclusion said: “The proposals will make an important contribution to the delivery of specialist housing to add to the local supply for places of residents in need of care. The development will provide supported living to future occupiers with the objective to help the path towards fully independent living. The development will therefore meet the social need for housing whilst also making important contributions to local infrastructure.”

It added: “The proposals will secure a high-quality development, which will enhance the social and economic well-being of the local area.”