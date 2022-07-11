Burgess Hill Indian restaurant holds charity night to help victims of Bangladesh floods

The London Road restaurant is raising money for the Sylhet Flood Appeal on Wednesday, July 13 (5pm-10.30pm).

“The Sylhet division of Bangladesh has been hit by devastating floods,” said a Naasta spokesperson, adding that many people have died in the disaster.

“Families have lost their homes to powerful flood storms, have no electricity and no access to food.”

Naasta in London Road, Burgess Hill, is holding a charity night to support families affected by the recent floods in Bangladesh

Naasta aims to raise as much money as possible to help people get access to food, maintain a decent standard of living and rebuild their homes once the floods stop.

The spokesperson added: “We also have a donation tab on our website and app if you’re not able to order on the evening.

“Donations can be made anytime by using our website.”

People can place their orders by calling 01444 473747 or visiting www.naasta.co.uk.