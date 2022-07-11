Burgess Hill Indian restaurant holds charity night to help victims of Bangladesh floods

Naasta – Indian Street Food in Burgess Hill is hosting a charity evening this week to help families affected by the recent devastating floods in Bangladesh.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:15 am

The London Road restaurant is raising money for the Sylhet Flood Appeal on Wednesday, July 13 (5pm-10.30pm).

“The Sylhet division of Bangladesh has been hit by devastating floods,” said a Naasta spokesperson, adding that many people have died in the disaster.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“Families have lost their homes to powerful flood storms, have no electricity and no access to food.”

Naasta in London Road, Burgess Hill, is holding a charity night to support families affected by the recent floods in Bangladesh

Read More

Read More
Fatal A23 crash near Bolney: Cuckfield man, 23, dies in collision between car an...

Naasta aims to raise as much money as possible to help people get access to food, maintain a decent standard of living and rebuild their homes once the floods stop.

The spokesperson added: “We also have a donation tab on our website and app if you’re not able to order on the evening.

“Donations can be made anytime by using our website.”

People can place their orders by calling 01444 473747 or visiting www.naasta.co.uk.

Find out more by emailing [email protected]

Burgess HillLondon Road