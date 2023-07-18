Burgess Hill residents celebrate completion of 18 new properties at Kings Weald with Legal & General Affordable Homes

Businesses and Burgess Hill residents celebrated the completion of 18 new affordable homes with a tea and cake event.

Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH) joined residents at King’s Weald on Saturday, July 8, alongside developer Croudace and housing association Raven Housing.

Attendees learned more about the development and its construction, while sharing stories about living in the neighbourhood.

The community centre held the tea and cake event, which was managed by Age UK, while local clubs and groups that use the centre showcased what they offer.

Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH) and residents celebrated the completion of 18 new affordable homes at Kings Weald on Saturday, July 8. Photo: Camargue

A spokesperson at Legal & General Affordable Homes added: “We are so proud of the high-quality development that has been created by effective collaboration between all the partners involved – Raven Housing, Croudace and Mid Sussex Council. It was fantastic to celebrate with residents and mark the culmination of our hard work towards supporting positive futures in this beautiful part of the country.”

LGAH has provided 18 Shared Ownership and affordable rent homes at Kings Weald, formerly known as Keymer Tiles. Representatives from LGAH and Raven Housing spent time speaking with the residents to mark the milestone.

Legal & General has been involved in housing for over 20 years and established Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH) in 2018 with the aim of becoming the leading private affordable housing provider in the UK. People can find out about Shared Ownership with LGAH at landgah.com.

