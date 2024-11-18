Burgess Hill vet with a passion for animal welfare aims to make services more accessible and affordable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burgess Hill veterinarian with a passion for the welfare of pets is thrilled that her surgery has been well received after it opened earlier this year.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Ellie St John, 43, is the owner and director of Happy Paws Spay-Neuter at 14 Station Road. Visit happypawsneuter.uk.

The surgery opened in February and provides routine sterilisation surgery for cats and dogs, vaccinations, flea and worming, and health checks for minor issues like ear and eye infections.

Ellie said: “The general public seem to be really delighted that we’re here because we are about half the cost of a regular vets.”

She said: “It seems to be achieving its goal of making the services more accessible and affordable for more pet owners.”

Ellie said: “It’s a brilliant location because there’s a lot of eyes on the practice going past. We’re very visible to anybody who either lives here or is just passing through and we’re also almost opposite the station.”

She described Burgess Hill as ‘a town with so much potential’, which is sadly ‘a bit untapped’ at the moment because of the temporary pause in its regeneration. But Ellie said: “It’s such a well placed town between Brighton and London and it’s such a beautiful area of the countryside. It’s so lovely and there’s lots of new homes and lots of people wanting to move here and live here for all the benefits that it has. It’s brilliant that the population is expanding and we can serve more and more pet owners all the time.”

She added that Happy Paws has received clients from as far away as Bournemouth, Manchester, Colchester, Stonehenge because of their prices.

Ellie graduated from the Royal Veterinary College, University of London in 2004 and emigrated to America afterwards to work in a small animal hospital in the 2000s. She decided to move into spay and neuter surgery after volunteering with the Heaven Can Wait charity, which sterilised feral cats. She then came back to the UK in 2013 and completed a Post Graduate Diploma in the field of public health, at the Royal Vet College and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Ellie worked at an emergency hospital in Las Vegas in 2014 and moved back to England again in 2016.

She told the Middy that she wanted to be a vet ‘very early on’ because she loved animals. Ellie said: “I always say it’s every 12-year-old girl’s dream to be a vet and I just never really grew out of that phase. I really liked science as well so that kind of sealed the deal I guess.”

Ellie said this is the first ‘physical premises’ she has owned but she has a mobile business as well, which she started in August 2023. This mainly performs euthanasias and is a smaller one-to-one business. Ellie said: “It’s still a really important service because a lot of people can’t really either leave the house themselves or get their pet out of the house. For some people it's their only option.”