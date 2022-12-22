Stagecoach is sponsoring More Radio’s toy appeal who work to gift children presents this Christmas.
Across the whole South East, depots have taken part in Christmas Jumper Day raising money for Save the Children. Staff have also taken to decorating their buses across the region to become Santa buses. Raising money for Demelza, the buses can be found in Ashford, Eastbourne, Hastings, and Thanet.
Joel Mitchell, Managing Director for Stagecoach South East said: “I’m so proud of our team in the South East for all the incredible work they’ve done this Christmas, supporting some incredible charities and initiatives happening across Kent and East Sussex.”