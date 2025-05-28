Business applies for license to sell alcohol from 7am at Lewes premises

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 12:49 BST

A business has applied to sell alcohol at a Lewes premises from 7am.

Caccia and Tails, which has a restaurant at 15 Station Street, is applying to Lewes District Council (LDC) for a new premises licence for 176 High Street.

People can view the public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk.

The approval of this application would mean the High Street’s Caccia and Tails would be able to serve alcohol from 7am every day, including in takeaways and deliveries.

Caccia and Tails, which has a restaurant in Station Street (pictured) has applied for a new premises licence for 176 High Street. Photo: Google Street View
Caccia and Tails, which has a restaurant in Station Street (pictured) has applied for a new premises licence for 176 High Street. Photo: Google Street View

The notice said: “Any person who desires to make a representation to the grant should send a brief written statement of the grounds of his/her objection to [email protected] or Licensing Team 6 High Street, Lewes BN7 2AD no later than midnight on 06th June 2025.”

LDC’s list of premises licence applications confirms that the license would allow 176 High Street to supply alcohol until 11pm from Monday to Saturday and until 10pm on Sundays.

The High Street address was formerly the play café Little Lewes, which closed its doors in November 2024.

Visit cacciaandtails.com.

