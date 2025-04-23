Business Bites - Where are the female business leaders in Sussex?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Growth Hub in West Sussex has a very handy monthly emailer that highlights support and events open to local businesses. If you run a local business, it’s worth registering yourself for the emailers here: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hub is funded by the Department of Business and Trade and provides free business support by West Sussex County Council. It’s aim it to help businesses across the county ‘grow, adapt, and thrive’ by providing a mix of expert advice, guidance, and strategic support tailored to individual business needs.

It was the Hub’s monthly emailer that alerted me to the Sussex Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business Expo, an event I haven’t attended before but was keen to learn more about. My first question was to see the speakers lined up. It’s always good to hear new ideas or learn from the personal experiences of other people in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprisingly, only male speakers were listed. In the whole of Sussex not one female businessperson could be found?! Having attended a Chichester Chamber of Commerce event previously, I know this is a wholly inaccurate portrayal of the Sussex business landscape.

Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies, Business Ambassador Dementia Support, Trustee Oxmarket Contemporary

I also am a firm believer that event organisers have a responsibility to ensure that women are represented. Only when you see it, can you be it. And we do make up half the population and have the same purchasing power too.

I contacted the Chamber via its website’s live chat to ask if I was correct that only male speakers were being showcased on the day. ‘Jess’ the person on the chat (who wouldn’t provide any further information for me to attribute the comments) said:

“ Yes, for this particular event, this is how it has worked out, and it’s not due to any specific factor. We are strong advocates for women in business and have hosted many events and courses with this focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We always invite speakers from businesses we are actively working with at the time—those who can offer insights, services, or support that our members can benefit from as part of their Chamber membership.”

When I explained I thought this relevant for the Sussex business community, of which I am a member (though not a member of the Chamber) I was told:

“We are also releasing a female speaker in the next few days as she has just been confirmed this week. She will be speaking at our Exhibitor Breakfast Event and will have a stand!”

However, ‘Jess’ was unable to share any further information, not even the industry the newly found female speaker is in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is disappointing. As a woman in business in Sussex, I know that women in business have as much to share as their male counterparts. We shouldn’t be a shoo-in because someone has pointed out that all the speakers are very alike. Women in business have valuable insights to share and should be included from the start.

If you find yourself without a female expert because the businesses you are working with haven’t offered one, doesn’t that say more about your organisation than theirs? After all, if you are purporting to be THE place for Sussex businesses to meet and flourish, shouldn’t your annual expo be showcasing the very best of everyone in Sussex?