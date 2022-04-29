Business boom for European bakery company with South Downs site

The company - Baker & Baker, formerly known as CSM Bakery Solutions - reported a turnover of €450 million and growth of 14 per cent during the first 12 months of operation.

The company has a manufacturing site at Ashington.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Set against a backdrop of rising commodity prices and fluctuating Covid-19 restrictions throughout Europe in 2021, Baker & Baker’s agile business model has been able to overcome these challenges and demonstrate a clear path for future growth.”

News

The company says that a number of significant product launches have strengthened its growth including its ‘Boomies’ Berliner donut, and the lower fat and calorie Simpsons donut range.

Last year Baker & Baker launched an office in Dubai and is plannning to open a branch in Poland this year.

Company chief executive John Lindsay said: “Our first year as Baker & Baker has been an incredible journey.

“Successfully completing a complex business separation during normal market conditions is challenging, but considering raw material inflation and the impact of Covid-19, we have demonstrated considerable resilience and agility to deliver an impressive financial performance.”

The company, whose headquarters are in Merseyside, is now planning a number of new product launches and expansion into emerging markets.