Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton’s new sandwich shop Bakeaway has had a busy morning, selling a range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new business launched at 7.30am and within an hour owner Sophie McGee was busy topping up the shelves with a wide range of cakes and pastries.

She is drawing on the experience of her stepfather, Peter Pritchard, who ran The Moathouse Café in Arundel for 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie had been waiting a long time to open and was just excited to be able to finally get behind the counter at Bakeaway at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, on Monday, August 5.

Bakeaway at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, is offering a range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes

She first looked at taking over the premises of Wick Television, next to The Flower Shop, nine months ago but issues with the roof had to be sorted out first.

Sophie, who was born and bred in Littlehampton, is baking some of the goods on site and bringing in other items from a Bognor Regis baker.

She has two tables out the front, so people can sit with their food and drink, and is also offering a takeaway service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, who sold his café last year, has been helping refurbish the shop to Sophie's design, creating a front counter area with kitchen area at the back.

Bakeaway at 1 True Blue Precinct, Wick Street, Wick, is offering a range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes

Bakeaway will be open 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturday.

Sophie said: "We’ve had a really busy morning. A lot of people have been saying they can't wait. There is nothing else like it here, since the Old Oven Bakery closed down."

A mum of two children, Sophie will be running the shop with the help of her two sisters and other staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her neighbours at The Flower Shop are certainly delighted. Owner Michelle Bly said it was exciting to see the place reopen, having been empty for nearly a year.

She added: "We were so sad when the old bakery closed down, so we were delighted to hear what was coming. I think that the community will be really pleased as we haven’t got anything else like it in Wick."