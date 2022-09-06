East Sussex Invest Eight provides loans and grants to businesses looking to expand and grow in the county.

The programme was established in 2013 by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) supported by the Regional Growth Fund (RGF) and delivered by ESCC in partnership with Locate East Sussex.

Since it started, 247 businesses have benefited from nearly £9m in funding resulting in the creation of at least 1,065 jobs.

Business grants and loans available in East Sussex (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cllr Simmons, the cabinet member for economy at ESCC and the chairman of the Grants and Loans panel since it started, said: “I am delighted that we can continue to support businesses in the county particularly after such a difficult period.

“Over the years we have seen some wonderful applications come through which have proved to be very successful businesses. I look forward to seeing more exciting applications over the coming year”