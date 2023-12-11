'Business Growth', 'International Business of the Year', and 'Excellence in Service' – Hyve Managed Hosting wins awards
Produced by the Platinum Media Group, the Sussex Business Awards is among the county's most distinguished business events. The awards highlight the region's top innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs. This year's award winners were revealed at a glamorous gala at The Grand Brighton on November 30th. Popular comedian and novelist Mark Watson hosted the event.
As a finalist in three categories, including "Company of the Year," Hyve surpassed competitors in two remarkable ones, receiving the "Business Growth" and "International Business of the Year" awards.
Michael Pay, Co-Founder and Director of EMC Corporate Finance and the judge of the 'International Business of the Year' category, commented: "The winner of this award showcased the significance of establishing a global presence, resulting in substantial success and expansion for the company. This also opened doors to provide outstanding service to their customers globally."
Charlotte Webb, Marketing and Operations Director at Hyve Managed Hosting, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as the Sussex Business Awards winners! This achievement reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and global excellence. We are proud of our UK Brighton HQ and showcase this in our local but global approach. To win both the 'Business Growth' and 'International Business of the Year' awards is a huge recognition of the excellent work of our team as we continue to expand and put Sussex on the map globally."
That same night, the Hyve Managed Hosting team attended the Storage, Digitalisation, and Cloud (SDC) Awards 2023 ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. For 14 years, the SDC Awards have recognised innovation, expertise, and success in the IT industry in crucial areas such as storage, security, cloud, automation, and digitalisation.
The winners of the SDC Awards were chosen based on votes from readers of the Digitalisation World publications. Hyve Managed Hosting was honoured with the 'Excellence in Service' award and was also a finalist in the 'Cloud Company of the Year' category.
Andrius Ulenskas, Technical Director at Hyve Managed Hosting, shares: "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Hyve team. We believe that one of our strongest unique selling points is providing extra-mile, 24/7 support to all our clients, regardless of location or time zone. This award highlights the full commitment to our values. We are grateful to the SDC Awards voters for this honour and our clients for their trust and partnership. This achievement motivates us to strive for service excellence in the constantly evolving world of managed hosting."
The titles ‘Business Growth' and 'International Business of the Year' awarded by the Sussex Business Awards, along with the 'Excellence in Service' title from the SDC 2023 Awards, are important recognitions of the extensive effort and commitment invested in Hyve Managed Hosting's evolution and growth. These awards once again spotlight the company's dedication to outstanding client service and support. They also highlight other significant achievements by Hyve in 2023, including rapid expansion into the US and German IT markets.