'Business Growth', 'International Business of the Year', and 'Excellence in Service' – Hyve Managed Hosting wins awards

Hyve Managed Hosting, a privately owned, fully managed global cloud hosting provider, was awarded the ‘Business Growth' and 'International Business of the Year' titles at the 35th ceremony of Sussex Business Awards. The same night, November 30th, the Hyve team received the "Excellence in Service" award at the Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud Awards (SDC) 2023.

Produced by the Platinum Media Group, the Sussex Business Awards is among the county's most distinguished business events. The awards highlight the region's top innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs. This year's award winners were revealed at a glamorous gala at The Grand Brighton on November 30th. Popular comedian and novelist Mark Watson hosted the event.

As a finalist in three categories, including "Company of the Year," Hyve surpassed competitors in two remarkable ones, receiving the "Business Growth" and "International Business of the Year" awards.

Michael Pay, Co-Founder and Director of EMC Corporate Finance and the judge of the 'International Business of the Year' category, commented: "The winner of this award showcased the significance of establishing a global presence, resulting in substantial success and expansion for the company. This also opened doors to provide outstanding service to their customers globally."

Hyve Managed Hosting at the Sussex Business Awards

Charlotte Webb, Marketing and Operations Director at Hyve Managed Hosting, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as the Sussex Business Awards winners! This achievement reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and global excellence. We are proud of our UK Brighton HQ and showcase this in our local but global approach. To win both the 'Business Growth' and 'International Business of the Year' awards is a huge recognition of the excellent work of our team as we continue to expand and put Sussex on the map globally."

That same night, the Hyve Managed Hosting team attended the Storage, Digitalisation, and Cloud (SDC) Awards 2023 ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. For 14 years, the SDC Awards have recognised innovation, expertise, and success in the IT industry in crucial areas such as storage, security, cloud, automation, and digitalisation.

The winners of the SDC Awards were chosen based on votes from readers of the Digitalisation World publications. Hyve Managed Hosting was honoured with the 'Excellence in Service' award and was also a finalist in the 'Cloud Company of the Year' category.

Andrius Ulenskas, Technical Director at Hyve Managed Hosting, shares: "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Hyve team. We believe that one of our strongest unique selling points is providing extra-mile, 24/7 support to all our clients, regardless of location or time zone. This award highlights the full commitment to our values. We are grateful to the SDC Awards voters for this honour and our clients for their trust and partnership. This achievement motivates us to strive for service excellence in the constantly evolving world of managed hosting."