Business officially opens second factory in Burgess Hill after two-year Covid delay

PVL’s special event was attended by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Employment.

The factory in Victoria Road Industrial Estate actually opened its doors in 2020 but its official opening was rescheduled to this July because of the Covid pandemic.

Managing director and founder Nick Broom said: “It was an honour to welcome our local MP and celebrate our second factory.

The PVL team outside the factory at the Victoria Road Industrial Estate in Burgess Hill

"We’re rapidly approaching our 25th anniversary, and we’re proud to be market leaders with multiple awards under our belt and a proven track record.

“We even just enjoyed the best month in our history, and this visit is the icing on the cake just ahead of National Manufacturing Day on 7 July.”

PVL manufactures vehicle branding kits in reflective and printed materials, now serving roughly 75 per cent of the UK Police fleet market.

MP Mims Davies with Jaxson Wright

Mims Davies met the team for a tour of the factory.

She was shown vehicle wrapping in action and took part in some collating and packing of reflective vehicle kits.

Ms Davies said she was particularly interested in the company’s forward-thinking and inclusive employment schemes, including their part-time and flexible working options.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with managing director of PVL Nick Broom

PVL employs several people with additional needs.

The MP said: “It’s been a pleasure to officially open your second factory, especially since we met and worked together on a local initiative a few years ago.