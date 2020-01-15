Business wins contract to manage Newhaven Enterprise Centre

A business has won the contract to manage the Newhaven Enterprise Centre.

Let’s Do Business, a social enterprise which already runs a centre similar to the Newhaven Enterprise Centre in Essex, has been awawrded the contract.

Graham Marley, chief executive of Let's Do Business Group (left) with councillor James MacCleary, cabinet member for regeneration and prosperity. Picture: Lewes District Council

The centre, owned by Lewes District Council, is located on Denton Island and provides a mixture of 60 furnished incubator units for start-ups, workshops, larger units aimed at businesses with fewer than 15 people, and flexible co-working space.

It opened in 2007, and has proved to be a great success for the council, thanks to its range of modern business facilities including breakout areas, meeting rooms and its own car park.

It also manages the Locate East Sussex service which is a county-wide inward investment company assisting businesses moving into, or within, East Sussex to find appropriate premises.

The changeover will happen on February 1, 2020.

Councillor James MacCleary, cabinet member for regeneration and prosperity within the cooperative alliance, said: “We’re pleased to appoint the Let’s Do Business group.

“The Enterprise Centre on Denton Island generates employment and investment in the town and complements the council’s focus on boosting Newhaven town centre.

“The fact that Let’s Do Business has experience of working in East Sussex already and is a social enterprise shows our emphasis on using suppliers who will reinvest in our community.

“Let’s Do Business already provides business support in Newhaven and across our district so we can be sure that the Enterprise Centre is in good hands.”

Graham Marley, chief executive of Let’s Do Business Group, said: “The Let’s Do Business Group is delighted to be taking over the management of the centre.

“We will build on its existing success and add value to the wider business community in the Newhaven area, making the centre a focal point for advice and support, both to established businesses and people thinking about starting a business.”

Existing centre staff will be transferred across to the new operator and there won’t be any impact on day-to-day business for licensees, the council confirmed.