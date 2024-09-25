Businesses invited to join Hailsham Youth Service's new sponsorship programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Youth Service, which continues to benefit young people by providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities, is seeking corporate partners to join its new sponsorship programme to help support local youth services and build stronger links in the community.

The Friday Night Project, a non-profit initiative set up by Hailsham Youth Service, has provided fun, safe and engaging activities for young people in the local area on Friday evenings since 2010. Such activities have included outdoor activities, dry-slope skiing, ski lessons, pottery-glazing, inflatable assault courses, trampolining, ten-pin bowling, crafts and cooking and sporting activities.

Working in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people, the Friday Night Project has gone from strength to strength since its launch and all activities organised are keenly anticipated by local young people.

Hailsham Youth Service is inviting local businesses to make a significant impact on the lives of local young people by sponsoring future Friday Night Project activities. New corporate partners can help the Service continue to provide vital and timely services to support the town's young people.

Opening of The Station Youth Centre and 'The Underground' on 14th September 2024

Hailsham Youth Service has been managed and funded by the Town Council for many years and operates alongside as a Community Interest Company (CIC), which can accept private sector funding to support the ever-increasing programme of events and activities for young people.

Access to youth centres is available free of charge and associated activities are either low-cost or free. Other than Town Council funding, the Service relies on donations, sponsors and other partners to continue its mission.

"By sponsoring the Friday Night Project, businesses can help reduce antisocial behaviour in our community and give local young people a positive space to grow and connect," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes. "Corporate partners will also be able to demonstrate to the public their commitment to supporting the future of Hailsham and in return, will receive promotion by the Service to local audiences and readers through our various publicity channels."

Deputy Youth Service Manager, Joel Cottingham commented: "The Friday Night Project outings are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom. Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

Friday Night Project (Hailsham Youth Service)

"Young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage potential new business sponsors to take advantage of this and get in touch with us to discuss any partnership further."

Youth worker Kerrie Potter commented: "Hailsham Youth Service aims to make activities accessible to all and with the support of local businesses, we can keep it that way! By promoting the Service, in particular the Friday Night Project, corporate partners and sponsors will directly contribute towards creating a brighter, safer future for our local youth."

"Any interested parties should reach out to one of our team to learn more about the sponsorship opportunities available and how to help us."

For further information regarding sponsorship, please contact Hailsham Youth Service by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected]. Visit the Service's website for details of services and activities.