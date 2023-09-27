Businesses urged to use talent insights to drive optimum employee turnover by Brighton-based Wilbury

Brighton-based talent intelligence specialist, Wilbury Stratton, has called on businesses to implement talent insight strategies throughout their processes in a bid to reach an optimum level of staff retention. Using talent intelligence data to drive talent acquisition can maintain a positive work environment, avoid stagnation, and reduce a detrimental impact on culture from high employee turnover, Wilbury Stratton Director Alex Cheney said.

A vital metric in the success of any organisation, undervaluing the importance of an optimum staff turnover can be a risk, he warned.

Where turnover is high, employees can often feel disenfranchised as colleagues with whom they’ve held strong relationships move on, resulting in a negative environment, whereas too low a turnover may suggest a company has a stale workforce with limited ability to innovate, diversify, and grow.

Talent acquisition insights can play a pivotal role in this endeavour by providing employers with data-driven strategies to attract, assess, and grow the best talent.

Alex Cheney, Director, Wilbury Stratton

Meanwhile, organisations can optimise their turnover rates by using insights to analyse their own hiring processes, development opportunities, and succession planning to deliver an engaged, committed workforce geared for long-term success.

The talent insight specialist suggested that businesses should track and make decisions based on metrics for time-to-fill and cost-per-hire, assess cultural fit and analyse skills gaps and career aspirations in a bid to recognise opportunities for employee growth.

Meanwhile using insights based on the above can play a significant role in succession planning, allowing organisations to hire high-potential employees who they can nurture. As a result, they can build a strong employer brand which will be attractive to potential talent.

With talent acquisition currently an extremely competitive market, more organisations are using insights to drive forward measures which will secure top-tier talent, allow for career development, and deliver strong pipeline strategies, Wilbury Stratton said.

“But reaching that optimum level is a fine balancing act. For business owners looking to avoid the pitfalls of too high, or too low a turnover, putting in place measures to hardwire talent insights into their operations can provide a powerful tool for doing so.

“By using data-driven talent intelligence to build strategies which allow a company’s workforce to flourish, businesses can make informed decisions that support talent acquisition and retain employees effectively.”

“Hardwiring data into talent acquisition is essential for companies looking to balance their turnover.

Wilbury Stratton provides over a third of FTSE 100 companies with insights, strategic advice and talent intelligence services, including succession planning, mapping and pipelining; market and competitor intelligence; executive search; risk mitigation and diversity benchmarking.

Operating a high-performance operation across the globe, the company employs 46 staff across offices in Brighton, London, and Kuala Lumpur.