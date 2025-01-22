Butcher's shop near Eastbourne which has run for close to 40 years for sale

Downlands Butchers in East Dean has been up for sale ‘reluctantly’ and with a ‘heavy heart’ by its current owner and has been listed for sale for £229,950.

According to estate agents CoGoGo who managing the sale of the business, the shop has ‘flourished’ over the past eight years after the owner took over the business from his father.

The listing states: “Downlands Butchers, which is a well established retail butchers shop with a renowned reputation amongst local residents.

“The current owner has run it for the last eight years or so when he took over from his father who had run it successfully and lucratively for nearly 30 years previously.

"The business has continued to flourish under his ownership accruing an impressive number of regular customers and a fantastic reputation, the business really has been a labour of love for him and is now only being sold, albeit very reluctantly and with a heavy heart only because of his wish to pursue a change of direction.

“The vendor is keen to see his beloved butchers shop pass to an ambitious and entrepreneurial new owner(s) who can take this already thriving business to the next level.”

The sale of the business, which is known for its range of over 30 types of different sausages, will also include the company Facebook and Instagram pages and CoGoGo stated that viewing is recommended for a butchers ‘of this calibre’.

The listing added: “Very rarely do butchers of this calibre come to the open market so early enquiry is highly recommended.”

